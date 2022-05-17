DeKalb County, faith leaders team up to distribute 5,000 boxes of food

article

Faith leaders in DeKalb County have teamed up with the county officials to give away 5,000 boxes of groceries this Saturday.

Those boxes will include fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, and 10-pounds of chicken.

"High food prices continue to plague working families and senior citizens struggling to keep food on their tables," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. "DeKalb County and our faith partners are holding this food distribution to help relieve that burden."

The distribution will be his Saturday at 9 a.m. at the following locations:

• New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

• Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

• Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

• Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

• The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

• Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

• Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

• Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker GA 30084

Boxes will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The American Rescue Plan funds is being utilized to purchase the produce and chicken.

More than 73,100 boxes of food have been distributed in DeKalb County since May 2020.