At least 1 killed when car carrying 9 rolls down embankment from I-20, police say

article

The DeKalb County Police Department said at least one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning interstate crash.

The crash happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 20 westbound near Wesley Chapel Road.

Investigators said a car with nine people inside overturned and rolled down an embankment. Police said no other cars were involved in the crash.

In addition to the death, police said one person is in critical condition. The other injuries were not considered life-threatening by police.

Police have not identified any of the passengers and are continuing to investigate the crash.

SKYFOX saw multiple lanes shut down on I-20 on Tuesday. Several law enforcement vehicles activated their lights in the two right lanes.