DeKalb County DA's Office hosts 10th annual Love Run 5K to raise awareness

The Brief The 10th annual Love Run 5K, hosted by the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, raises awareness and funds for teen dating and domestic violence prevention. Last year, the event surpassed $100,000 in donations, benefiting the Women’s Resource Center, which provides shelter, food, and support for survivors. The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Decatur Square, serving as an official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier, with on-site and advance registration available.



February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to promoting healthy relationships among young people.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is taking action with its annual Love Run 5K, an event aimed at raising awareness and funds to combat domestic and teen dating violence.

What they're saying:

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston has seen firsthand the devastating impact of domestic violence. "We know that every few minutes, somewhere in the world, someone is being abused—whether it's domestic violence or sexual assault," Boston said.

The backstory:

The Love Run 5K, now in its 10th year, is more than just a race. It raises critical funds for the Women’s Resource Center, which provides survivors and their children with shelter, food, clothing, and other essential services to help them escape abusive situations. Last year, the event surpassed $100,000 in donations, directly benefiting those in need.

"We know that the money we raise goes directly to survivors and their children, helping them safety plan, find housing, and get the resources they need to move forward," Boston said.

While Boston hopes for a future where fundraisers like this are no longer necessary, she remains committed to prevention efforts and supporting survivors. The Love Run 5K is an opportunity for the community to take a stand against domestic violence and support those affected.

What you can do:

The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Decatur Square in downtown Decatur. Participants can register in advance or on-site, and the event serves as an official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier. Click here for more information.