DeKalb County community comes to aid of elderly woman who lost her home in fire

A longtime DeKalb County resident is asking the community for help after a house fire the day after Christmas.

Annie Will Robinson, 82, has lived in Decatur for nearly 50 years.

The fire happened the day after Christmas at her home on Kelly Lake Drive.

"I really believe every fire truck in DeKalb County was on this street that night," said Robinson

Robinson feels fortunate to stand in front of her home which is now unlivable after a fire destroyed it.

"You could see the fire through the roof outside," described Robinson.

Robinson has lived in the home for 48 years.

"Lord, I had so many pictures," described Robinson, "I had a lot of stuff in that house."

Robinson told FOX 5 she was cooking last Saturday and stepped away to go check on her laundry. When she came back, her kitchen was engulfed in flames. Robinson was able to flag down someone driving in the neighborhood who dialed 911.

"The cabinets over the stove were in a big blaze," said Robinson.

Robinson walked away from the fire unharmed but is now left without a home. Robinson's niece, Shonda Favors, said the 82-year-old woman has dedicated her life to the DeKalb County community. She's involved heavily in her church has a passion for cooking.

"With the fire, it's a total loss," said Favors, "With health issues, she's not able to work a full-time job. She needs all the help that she can right now. She made it out with just what she had on her back."

"I don't know if I'll ever cook again, but if I do, I'll have somebody with me," said Robinson.

The family set up a GoFundMe in hopes of helping Robinson get back on her feet. In the meantime, Robinson is staying with her family.

"God is good. I'm not worried about what was in that house because I can get something back, but you can't get me back," said Robinson.

The family told FOX 5 they do plan to rebuild the family home, but it could take as long as a year to complete. If you're interested in helping the family, you can donate to the GoFundMe here.

