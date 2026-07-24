DeKalb County child molestation suspect captured in Alabama

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The Brief Authorities in Alabama captured a fugitive wanted in a DeKalb County child molestation arrest on Thursday. The suspect was found in Toney, Alabama, following a joint law enforcement operation involving local and federal investigators. Officials transferred the man to the Madison County Jail, where he is currently awaiting extradition back to Georgia.



A DeKalb County fugitive wanted on a child molestation charge was captured in Alabama on Thursday during a joint law enforcement operation.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Criminal Process Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down Robert L. Junior in Toney, Alabama. Investigators located Junior and arrested him without incident based on an outstanding warrant charging him with child molestation.

Following the arrest, authorities moved Junior to the Madison County Jail in Huntsville, Alabama. He remains held there while awaiting extradition back to DeKalb County to face trial.

What they're saying:

"Our deputies work tirelessly to track down individuals who attempt to avoid prosecution," Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said. "This arrest is another example of the persistence of our Criminal Process Fugitive Unit and the value of our partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service."

Maddox emphasized that law enforcement will continue to pursue suspects across state lines. "No matter where a fugitive goes, we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to bring them back to DeKalb County to face the charges against them," she added.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a specific timeline for when Junior will be extradited from Huntsville, Alabama, to Georgia.

Officials have also not disclosed additional details regarding the circumstances or timeline of the alleged offense.