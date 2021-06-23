'We are not defending, we are trans-funding': DeKalb County CEO details plan to curb violent crime

As DeKalb Police investigate two shootings that left 2 people dead and 5 others injured the county's CEO is implementing his public safety plan to target violent crime.

We found several of 27-year-old Marvin Jackson's children at the makeshift memorial where he was shot and killed Tuesday night.

It is a scene that is playing out all over America. DeKalb Police say gun violence claimed the life of Jackson and 59-yr-old Charles Hickman at the Exxon Gas Station on Glenwood Road in DeKalb. Police say Hickman opened fire on Jackson and two of the men who were shot but survived.

As Jackson's family mourns his death, the CEO of DeKalb County has an $11 million public safety plan in place to mitigate violent crime.

"You have high anxiety, emotional and psychological trauma and the widespread presence of illegal guns," DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said.

Thurmond says he appreciates the leadership coming from Washington when it comes to this violence epidemic.

"I applaud President Biden's announcement today and recognition that the spike in violent crime is not a local issue, but a national crisis that needs violence intervention," Mr.Thurmond proclaimed.

The CEO says retaining and training first responders is part of his plan. That is why he included a $3,000 bonus for them and $2,000 for non-essential personnel. The plan includes $1.5 million for violence interruption programs which include an emphasis on mental health with three additional mobile nurses who will respond to scenes and de-escalate situations. Also in the plan, 25 Flock cameras installed in high crime areas.

"We are not defending, we are transfunding our police department by proving them with better salaries and compensation, but more importantly investing in additional training and violence intervention strategies," Mr.Thurmond proclaimed.

The much-anticipated retention bonuses will be distributed in July.

Thurmond says the solution must be a holistic approach that addresses food insecurities, job loss and other social problems.

