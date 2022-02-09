DeKalb County CEO asks for $14.1 million to boost pay for police, some court officers

Police and other public safety personnel in DeKalb County could soon receive raises and other incentives. DeKalb’s CEO presented the proposal this week. It's an effort to hire and retain police officers.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said he has a plan to help keep the country safe. He wants county commissioners to approve $14 million in pay raises and other incentives for law enforcement.

"I am proud of this investment. It is evidence of the fact that we support the men and women in uniform," said Thurmond.

The CEO proposes adding $14.1 million to the county's public safety budget. The goal is to improve retention, recruitment and training for police, fire and other public safety personnel.

"We recognize that public safety is a team effort. We are also increasing salaries and providing bonuses not just for our police officers, but for our investigators at the DA's office, the solicitor's office, in juvenile court, probation and parole, all sworn officers," said Thurmond.

"I am proud of this investment. It is evidence of the fact that we support the men and women in uniform." — DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond

The $14.1 million is part of the fiscal year 2022 budget proposal CEO Michael Thurmond presented to the Board of Commissioners this week. It calls for a 6.25% increase in compensation for eligible sworn public safety personnel, a $3,000 retention bonus, increased starting salaries, a $5,000 hiring bonus for POST certified Officers, and an increased 401(a) match.

Thurmond said county commissioners are on board and expects the proposal will get swift approval.

"It's a step in the right direction but it's not the last step. We are going to continue to make investments. We are going to continue to support all of our public safety personnel as we recognize how important they are to the safety and security of this county," said Thurmond.

If approved, some 2,500 police and other sworn public safety personnel can expect to see their first pay increase come spring.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____