DeKalb County businesses close after water shuts off

Many DeKalb County restaurants and businesses were forced to close when their water shut off.

We watched customers being turned away at favorite spots like Moe's, Smoothie King, Zoe's Kitchen, Panera Bread, and even Starbucks. Non- eateries like Unique Threading and Body Wax and The Joint Chiropractor were without water too.

So there are no operational restrooms facilities.

"We realize there is no water. We had to clean the salon and we had to buy gallons of water from Dollar Tree because we are out of water," employee Avani Chavda complained.

The dishes were piled up in the sink, the food line was barren, and the dining room empty at the Saladworks on Briarcliff Road in the old Lolhman's Plaza at North Druid Hills Road. It is now called the Brighten Park Plaza.

"I got here at 8 o'clock and that is when my employee told me there was no water. I spoke to the watershed people here who were trying to see where the problem is with the water and they indicated they were still trying to locate the problem," Saladworks general manager Balraj Handa told FOX 5.

About 12 employees from DeKalb Watershed management were trying to determine where the problem originated.

Around 5:30, the county issued a statement on the matter.

"DeKalb Watershed crews began investigating water outage complaints at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Watershed crews discovered a break in a privately-maintained water pipe in the Brighten Park shopping center.

DeKalb is attempting to contact the property managers or owners to inform them of the break in their system so that they can make the necessary repairs."