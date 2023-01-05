Firefighters battle blaze at Brookhaven apartments

article

Firefighters in DeKalb County battling a blaze at a two-story apartment off Buford Highway.

The call came into 911 around 1:43 p.m. reporting a fire at the Buford Heights Apartments located at 3610 Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

Fire could be seen shooting out of Building H when crews arrived at the scene.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue was able to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.