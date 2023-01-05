Firefighters battle blaze at Brookhaven apartments
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County battling a blaze at a two-story apartment off Buford Highway.
The call came into 911 around 1:43 p.m. reporting a fire at the Buford Heights Apartments located at 3610 Buford Highway in Brookhaven.
Fire could be seen shooting out of Building H when crews arrived at the scene.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue was able to bring the fire under control.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.