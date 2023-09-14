DeKalb County Animal Services in desperate need of help to avoid euthanizing dogs

article

DeKalb Animal Services has a desperate plea for help as its shelter deals with severe overcrowding.

Officials say they are facing an emergency at the shelter as more and more animals come in every day.

"Over 650 dogs are in the shelter today and an average of 135 dogs arrive each week," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "This is the highest number of animals we've ever had in our shelter and we are in desperate need of help."

The shelter says 250 dogs need to find homes before the end of Thursday.

Dozens of dogs are at risk of euthanasia because there isn't enough space to hold them.

"Our teams are working full throttle to get as many animals into homes as possible, but we have reached well beyond the resources available and are putting this call out to urge you to please help us find these dogs homes," the shelter wrote.

Officials say they need people to adopt and foster the poor pups. If you have a missing pet, the shelter is also asking you visit to see if they have possibly been turned in.

"We’re heartsick over having to make these horrific decisions, and right now, we are pleading for the community’s support to help us save lives so animals don’t have to continue to die," the shelter wrote.

If you want to help, you can visit the DeKalb County Animal Services' website for more details