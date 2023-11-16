DeKalb CEO Thurmond, Rep. Williams among those honored by Urban League of Greater Atlanta

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and Rep. Nikema Williams were among the people honored on Thursday by the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

The honors were part of the Equal Opportunity Day celebration and fundraiser hosted by Jonathan Slocumb.

Event chair, Randy Koporc, who is the regional president of Fifth Third Bank of Georgia, honored Thurmond as the Community Partners Impact Award and Williams for being the Champion for the People.

Jeff Maggs and Larry McHugh were honored for being Board Member of the Year while Ron Brown, of Target, was recognized for being Corporate Partner of the Year.

Brittany Marshall was also honored for being the Young Professional of the Year.

GRAMMY-nominated artist Joe performed during the ceremony.

The Urban League of Greater Atlanta is an organization dedicated to economic empowerment of African-Americans.