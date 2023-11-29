Fire damages 2 apartments in NW Atlanta

article

Two apartments have been damaged after a fire broke out in northwest Atlanta overnight.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. at the complex on the 2100 block of Defoors Ferry Road.

When firefighters got to the scene, they saw heavy flames coming out of the three-story wood-framed building.

At around 1 a.m., crews were successfully able to put out the fire.

Thankfully, everyone inside made it out unharmed, but officials say the units suffered damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.