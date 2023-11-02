Drivers will want to be more alert for deer on Georgia roadways | What you need to know

article

Drivers will want to start paying particular attention to the side of the road, especially when driving at night, as deer breeding season kicks into high gear this month.

Every year from mid-October through the end of the year, deer will become bolder about crossing the road, particularly at night, as they look for a prospective mate.

According to the Georgia Depatment of Natural Resources Rut map, which tracks the breeding season for deer across the state, the first two weeks in November are the most active for most metro counties including Cobb, Cherokee, DeKalb, Fulton, and Clayton.

Deer can create a bigger hazard in the busier areas in town where there are fewer hunting areas to control the population.

The most important thing this time of year, be vigilant of your surroundings, no matter where you are driving.

As the DNR also warns, studies show deer whistles don't work, and you shouldn't honk your horn if you see a deer.

Tips for drivers who encounter deer on the road

Georgia is often in the top 20 in the nation in insurance claims from car collision with deer, according to data compiled by State Farm. In 2019, motorists had a 1 In 131 chance of striking a deer.

State Farm offers the following advice for drivers when dealing with deer:

Stay alert. Pay attention to "deer crossing" and "wildlife crossing" signs and be cautious in areas near woods or water.

Use high beams. Flicking your high beams on an animal in the road may cause the animal to scurry away. High beams also help illuminate dark roads.

Don't swerve. If a car crash is inevitable, maintain control of your vehicle and don’t veer off the road.

Brake as necessary. If you can avoid hitting the animal, reduce your speed, honk your horn, and tap your brakes to warn other drivers. If there are no drivers behind you, brake hard.

Remember peak season. Animal collisions happen most during October through December, which is hunting and mating season.

Remember meal time. Watch for animals in the road between dusk and dawn.

Watch for herds. If you see one deer, there are probably more nearby.

Don't use a whistle. No scientific evidence supports that car-mounted deer whistles work.

Wear seat belts. Always obey speed limits and wear seat belts.

When is deer hunting season in Georgia?

Deer hunting season for firearms runs from Oct. 19 until Jan. 12. Archery deer hunting season is Sept 14 until Jan. 12 with an extension for some metro Atlanta counties.

For more information on deer in Georgia visit the Georgia Department of Natural Resource deer resource page at https://georgiawildlife.com/deer-info.

Local law enforcement officials remind all hunters to wear their orange vests to be safe.