Deer gets caught in batting cage net

A deer became entangled in the netting of a batting cage in Colorado last week.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer tranquilized the trapped deer and then freed it on Nov. 8.

"Watch and see why wildlife and sports netting don't mix," CPW warned in a social post with video of the deer's rescue. "Same with holiday decorations. And hammocks. And garden fencing."

Officials urged residents to be careful with deer during the mating season, when bucks may act aggressively.