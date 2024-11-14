Dedicated Children's Healthcare nurse surprised with UGA tickets

One dedicated fan and hardworking nurse is getting a special treat, thanks to a partnership between Dunkin' and UGA Athletics.

Dunkin’ made a surprise visit to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to gift two free tickets to Jordan Plemmons, an assistant nurse manager at the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

Plemmons, who is also a former member of UGA’s Redcoat Marching Band, received the tickets as part of a special giveaway honoring Children’s Pediatric Nurses Week.

The gesture was a way to celebrate the dedication of pediatric nurses like Plemmons, who contribute tirelessly to the healthcare community. Dunkin' and UGA Athletics teamed up to recognize her commitment and reward her UGA spirit with an opportunity to cheer on the Bulldogs in person.