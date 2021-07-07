Death penalty off the table for man suspected in rapper Pop Smoke's murder

Prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty against the man who was charged in rapper Pop Smoke’s killing. The man along with three juveniles have been charged in the late New York rapper’s murder.

One of the suspects, who was identified as 20-year-old Corey Walker, could face the maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted, authorities said.

Prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty due to LA County District Attorney George Gascón's policies.

The late rapper, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, won top honors at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards last month including the Top 200 Album award.

The rapper was gunned down on February 19, 2020 during a robbery at a Hollywood Hills home. He was 20 years old.

Records indicated the house was an Airbnb and was owned by former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband Edwin Arroyave.

The suspects were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. However, it was postponed until next month.

Pop Smoke's second posthumous album is set to be released July 16.

