Police investigating death outside DeKalb County condominiums

DeKalb County police are investigating a death at a Lihtonia-area condominium complex early Thursday morning.

Detectives blocked off the entrance to the Somerset condominiums in the area of Somerset Parkway and Hillandale Road.

FOX 5 cameras saw the body of a man lying just inside the gate to the complex.

Investigators spent hours on the scene gathering evidence and searching the area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Details about the investigation remain scarce and officials have not shared the individual's name or possible cause of death.

The area has since been reopened to traffic.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.