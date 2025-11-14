Death investigation underway after man's body found in motel room

The Brief Dennis Paul Clouse, 50, of Toccoa, was found dead in his motel room. The Toccoa Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's assistance investigating the death.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist with investigating the death of a North Georgia man whose body was found in his motel room.

According to the GBI, Toccoa Motel staff found Dennis Paul Clouse dead in his room.

The 50-year-old Toccoa man was the only guest registered to that room, investigators said.

The Toccoa Police Department responded to the scene and requested the GBI to assist with the investigation.

Investigators say the death appears to be an isolated incident and there is no evidence of a threat to the public.

An autopsy will be performed on Clouse at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, according to the GBI.