Deadly shooting investigation at Boulevard gas station

Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly shooting a gas station in northeast Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 600 block of Boulevard NE near North Avenue just before 10 p.m. Police said officers arrived to find a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Police seemed to be focused around a white car at the pump of the gas station.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

The name of the man has not been released.