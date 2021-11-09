Man shot and killed outside Midtown Atlanta high-rise apartment building

article

Police are searching for a suspect after a late-night shooting in Midtown Atlanta left a man dead.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Detectives tell FOX 5 around 10 p.m. Monday a citizen called 911 reporting a shooting in the 1000 block of West Peachtree Street.

When officers arrived they found a man already dead just outside the garage of a high-rise apartment building.

Police are remaining pretty tight-lipped about the investigation, telling FOX 5 it's too early for them to comment on a possible motive for the killer. They also wouldn't release any information about the victim, including if they think he lived in the building.

Investigators worked all night trying to gather clues in the case and are asking for the public's help with any information that could help them ID the killer.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS