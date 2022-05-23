Deadly crash shuts down I-285 southbound in DeKalb County

article

A fatal motorcycle crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 285 early Monday morning in DeKalb County.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on I-285 South right past I-20 close to Glenwood Road.

Police have closed all lanes while they conduct an investigation into the crash.

Currently, traffic is being diverted onto Glenwood Road. Drivers should go west to Candler Road and south to get back on the interstate.

Officials have not said the cause of the crash or identified any victims.

Drivers should expect major delays and try to plan alternate routes.