1 found dead after fire burns southeast Atlanta home

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Firefighters battle a blaze at a home along Carter Avenue SE in Atlanta on Jan. 3, 2023. (FOX 5)

One person is dead and nine others left homeless after a fire tore through a southeast Atlanta house late Friday night.

Firefighters arrived just after 9:30 p.m. to a home along Carter Avenue SE near Tilson Drive SE.

Fire officials say flames and smoke were seen shooting up from the rear of the one-story, wood-frame home.

Firefighters were able to battle the blaze quickly and then began to search inside the house.

Officials say one person was found dead in the back bedroom. Firefighters only identified the victim as a "male."

A second person, who was able to find their way out of the burning home, had to be treated for smoke inhalation. She was transported to an area hospital.

The Red Cross was asked to help nine people who were left homeless by the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.