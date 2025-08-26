1 dead, 1 hospitalized after fire at Carroll County home

An early-morning fire in Carroll County has left one person dead and one person seriously injured in the hospital.

The fire broke out at a home on the corner of Daniel Road and Daniel Drive.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that crews were called to the home in the Villa Rica neighborhood at around 2 a.m.

When they got to the scene, firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Despite their best efforts, the fire left the home caused the house to partially collapse.

Crews work at the scene of the deadly house fire in Carroll County. (FOX 5)

Medics rushed one victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their current condition is not known.

Fire crews remain at the scene putting out hot spots to stop the blaze from reigniting.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared the identities of the two people who were trapped inside the burning building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.