Deadly crash involving Slingshot motorcycle shuts down Old National Highway

article

Family members are heartbroken after a deadly wreck in South Fulton early Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on the 7200 block of Old National Highway in South Fulton.

Police say the crash involved a car and a three-wheeled Slingshot motorcycle.

One family member told FOX 5 that at least two people were killed in the crash. Officials have not confirmed the number of fatalities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The highway remains shut down as crews work on the scene.

Drivers should prepare for delays and take Fayetteville Road or Interstate 85 as alternate routes.