Deadly crash involving Slingshot motorcycle shuts down Old National Highway

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until MON 7:51 AM EDT, Meriwether County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:51 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Oconee County, Upson County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:30 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:51 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:45 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:48 AM EDT until MON 6:20 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:25 PM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:45 AM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Deadly crash involving Slingshot motorcycle shuts down Old National Highway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Family members are heartbroken after a deadly wreck in South Fulton early Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on the 7200 block of Old National Highway in South Fulton.

Police say the crash involved a car and a three-wheeled Slingshot motorcycle.

One family member told FOX 5 that at least two people were killed in the crash. Officials have not confirmed the number of fatalities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The highway remains shut down as crews work on the scene.

Drivers should prepare for delays and take Fayetteville Road or Interstate 85 as alternate routes.