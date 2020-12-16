Deadline approaching for Atlanta COVID-19 housing assistance

City of Atlanta residents have just a few more days to apply for help paying their rent or mortgage.

In August, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced a program with the United Way of Greater Atlanta to provide assistance to thousands of Atlanta residents.

The program, which had $22 million allocated to it, is designed to help with rent, utility, and security deposit assistance.

Renters who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to receive up to $3,000 in assistance.

“As many as 16,000 households in the City of Atlanta make under $50,000 a year and are employed in occupations that are at high risk of layoffs from COVID,” United Way of Greater Atlanta President and CEO Milton J. Little Jr. said. “Through our partnership with the City of Atlanta on the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, we will be able to provide relief to families with children, lower-income earning households, and other vulnerable populations.”

The deadline to apply is Saturday, Dec. 19.

While it is too late to apply online, United Way is holding events this week to help people apply for the funding. You can find out more here.

