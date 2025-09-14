Dead body found near Clarkston walking trail
CLARKSTON, Ga. - A body was discovered Sunday morning near a popular walking trail in Clarkston, according to police.
What we know:
Officers were seen investigating at the corner of Mell Avenue and Church Street, near the Trailside Green.
A FOX 5 crew at the scene spoke with responding officers around 9:30 a.m. They confirmed the discovery of a dead body but did not release any further details.
Officers blocked off the street in front of the trail entrance with their vehicles as part of the investigation.
What's next:
FOX 5 has reached out to multiple agencies for more information.
The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew who spoke with Clarkston Police Officers.