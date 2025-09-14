Dead body found near Clarkston walking trail

article

The Brief Officers were seen investigating at the corner of Mell Avenue and Church Street, near the Trailside Green. Responding officers confirmed there was a body found, but didn't release any more information.



What we know:

Officers were seen investigating at the corner of Mell Avenue and Church Street, near the Trailside Green.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene spoke with responding officers around 9:30 a.m. They confirmed the discovery of a dead body but did not release any further details.

Officers blocked off the street in front of the trail entrance with their vehicles as part of the investigation.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to multiple agencies for more information.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.