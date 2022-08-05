DC National Guard request to assist with reception of migrants from border states denied

DC's request for the National Guard to provide assistance with the transportation and reception of migrants arriving on busses in the region has been denied.

A Department of Defense spokesman says "providing this support would negatively impact the readiness of the DCNG and have negative effects on the organization and members."

The DOD also says SAMU First Response has indicated that they are able to provide migrant assistance.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser requested the National Guard's assistance to deal with a flood of undocumented migrants who have been arriving on buses from border states.

Busloads of illegal immigrants have been arriving at Union Station from states like Texas where Governor Greg Abbott started sending migrants as a way to bring the illegal immigration issue to Washington.

The statement from the DOD can be read in full below:

"The Secretary of Defense has declined to approve the DCHSEMA request for DCNG to provide personnel and the DC Armory to assist the NGO, SAMU First Response, with transportation and reception of migrants arriving in the DC area. We have determined providing this support would negatively impact the readiness of the DCNG and have negative effects on the organization and members. We understand SAMU First Response has received grant funding through FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, and has indicated that sufficient EFSP funds exist at this point to provide migrant assistance."