DC firefighters rescue 6 dogs from burning home in sweltering heat

D.C. firefighters say they rescued six dogs from a burning home while facing sweltering summer heat conditions on Tuesday afternoon in Northwest.

DC Fire and EMS officials say firefighters dealt with “intense heat” and “cluttered” conditions while rescuing animals and people from the burning home on K Street NW.

Officials say four residents along with the six dogs were displaced as a result of the fire.

The Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services in Washington said a heat emergency was issued on Tuesday due to a projected heat index of 103 F, Storyful reports.