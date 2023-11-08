Man, woman shot in the head in driveway of Gwinnett County home

Two people have been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Gwinnett County home late Tuesday night.

Police say they were walking up to the home on Dayspring Trace in unincorporated Lawrenceville when they heard gunshots.

"Our officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute," Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Michele Pihera said.

Responding to the call at around 10:30 p.m., officers decided to park their patrol cars a few doors down from the home.

"As they were exiting the vehicle and approaching the home, they heard some kind of commotion in the driveway," Pihera said.

Seconds later, shots rang out.

Officers found a man and a woman who had both been shot in the head and quickly began to render aid. Medics rushed the two victims to a local hospital. Their condition at this time is not known.

While the victims' identities have not been released, police say they are a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s who both lived at the house. A third adult was in the house when the shooting took place but wasn't injured.

Investigators say a man was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle after the shooting. Authorities are now working to identify him and determine his relationship to the two victims.

"We believe they all knew each other," Pihera said.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.