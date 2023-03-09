Coweta County daycare worker fired, arrested for hitting 4-year-old boy

A Coweta County daycare worker has been arrested for hitting a 4-year-old little boy.

Investigators say the former worker told them she felt like she was the victim in the case because the child hit her first.

Valerie Hill is currently not working at a daycare as a condition of her bond.

The 54-year-old is charged with child cruelty and simple battery for hitting a 4-year-old boy at the Guiding Lights Early Learning Center.

Investigators say Hill immediately confessed to the owner and asked to resign, but they say she was terminated.

The daycare then contacted the child’s parents.

It was the parents who reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Hill was breaking up a fight between two children, when the child came up to her from behind and struck her in the back.

Investigators say Hill is currently out on bond.