Dave Chappelle requiring rapid coronavirus tests at upcoming shows

By Jessica Napoli
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
article

Comedian Dave Chappelle campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on January 30, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Dave Chappelle is heading to Connecticut for a set of shows and the comedian is requiring audience members to get rapid COVID-19 tests before entry.

The entertainer, 47, is performing at Foxwoods' Grand Theater in Connecticut on June 25 and 26.

The venue said any individual who tests positive or is accompanied by someone who tests positive will not be allowed in but can get a full refund.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; cancels shows

Fully vaccinated guests also have to undergo testing. Everyone also needs to wear a mask and the seats will be socially distanced. 

And per Chappelle's usual restrictions, there will be no cameras, phones, or recording devices allowed. 

In January, the Emmy-winner revealed the tested positive for coronavirus although his rep, Carla Sims, the entertainer was asymptomatic.

He canceled his remaining shows in Austin, Texas. Chappelle had been performing socially distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said.

In February, "Chappelle’s Show" returned to Netflix after originally being taken down because of Chappelle's beef with Comedy Central over licensing.

"I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much," he said in a clip he posted on Instagram.