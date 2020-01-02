Dash-cam video shows SUV plunging off cliff on Highway 1

Authorities are still searching for the driver of an SUV that drove over a cliff along Highway 1 in San Mateo County.

It happened Monday morning near Gray Whale Cove State Beach. Dash-cam video of the incident was captured by a passing driver. It shows the vehicle plunging right off the cliff the moment it happened.

Despite search efforts, which were called off due to dangerous beach conditions, no bodies have been recovered. The car has also not been found.

The cliff the car went over is about a 100 to 150 foot drop down to the ocean. What caused the vehicle to careen over the edge of the picturesque cliff is not known.

At one point, the car is temporarily airborne before disappearing.

Right now, investigators say all they have is this video and the tire marks left behind.

"We don't know if there was foul play, but we will look into that. We don't know if it was intentional or merely an accident where they happened to veer off the road," said Officer Bert Diaz with California Highway Patrol.

A dive team, drone and helicopter scoured the area for several hours Monday, but the high surf has prevented further search.

"Unfortunately due to the conditions, we weren't able to continue the search, had to stop it. Tide has been high. The conditions have been rough for the past couple of days. So right now we're still on standby. All we have is the video," said Diaz. "We did not find any markings on the rock side or cliffside so we can only suspect the vehicle did veer off and fall into the water."

Officials said there isn't a sign of brake marks at any point.

In the meantime, CHP is renewing recent missing persons cases from this area, but say so far they haven't been able to make any connection. They are also still waiting for conditions to improve or something to turn up.

KTVU's Maureen Naylor contributed to this report.