Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh get married in 'dream ceremony'

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women's National soccer team star Mallory Pugh said "I do" to each other at a special ceremony at Georgia's Lake Oconee over the weekend.

The couple got engaged a month after Swanson and the Braves won the World Series. On Dec. 10 the 28-year-old shortstop and the 24-year-old forward tied the knot at the Ritz Carolton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the couple said getting married in front of family and friends was "so special."

"It means that we are becoming one and get to impact God's kingdom together," they said.

Swanson had been dating Pugh, the forward for the Chicago Red Stars, since 2017, when he was introduced to her by former teammate Jace Peterson. Peterson is married to Pugh's sister.

Speaking to Sporting News in 2019, Swanson said he was so glad he got traded to the Braves because it allowed him to meet his future fiancé.

"We never would have met, obviously, if I didn’t get traded to Atlanta. Would never have met Jace, the whole thing. So I’m thankful now, looking back at the little things that led to that. Would never have met her, never have had that blessing," he said. "When we met was after the worst year of my life, and that completely did a 180. For whatever reason, there’s a reason. You may not see it when you’re going through it, but then all of a sudden the floodgates open up. It’s pretty awesome."

Posting photos on Instagram, Swanson said, "For the very first time… Mr. and Mrs. Swanson!"

Pugh responded in all caps, "MY HUSBAND."

The couple decided to have a modern wedding with classic touches - choosing a white dance floor and a custom floral installation with greenery and white wisteria, PEOPLE reported.

According to Swanson and Pugh, their goal for the wedding was "have everyone on the dance floor all night long." The couple even swapped into custom Nike shoes to show off their moves.

Now their family has two World champions. Pugh was on the 2019 USWNT that won the World Cup.