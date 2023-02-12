Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

Damar Hamlin has made it to the Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills safety made his third appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, this time on the field at State Farm Stadium prior to Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Safety for the Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin speaks to reporters on the field ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023.(Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP Expand

It's been a little more than a month since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. Sunday’s appearance was another milestone in his remarkable recovery.

"I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands," Hamlin said in an interview with Fox’s Michael Strahan. "I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance."

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bill stands with the medical personnel that cared for him after he collapsed during a game on January 2, 2023 before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Expand

During the pregame pageantry, the NFL honored the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals training and medical staffs, along with the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A minute later, Hamlin joined them, putting his hands together to form a heart. He also received hugs from several of the first responders.

He also appeared on stage at "NFL Honors" on Thursday night.

RELATED: Damar Hamlin 'will play professional football again,' NFLPA medical director says

"My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done," Hamlin said Thursday. "I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose."

Damar Hamlin attends Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2. The sight of an elite-level athlete nearly dying on the field sent a shock across the NFL and the world.