Damage left behind by early morning Waffle House shooting, suspects wanted

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shooting early Friday morning at a Waffle House on Northside Drive.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. on June 20 to the restaurant at 1099 Northside Drive NW after reports of a dispute involving weapons. According to police, several unidentified individuals opened fire on a man and a woman outside the location. While neither victim was injured, the gunfire caused significant property damage.

Authorities say two suspects fled the scene on foot, while a third left in what may have been a red Tesla.

What we don't know:

The department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is leading the investigation and has released photographs of the suspects in hopes the public can assist.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.