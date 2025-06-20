Expand / Collapse search

Damage left behind by early morning Waffle House shooting, suspects wanted

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 20, 2025 9:40pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Atlanta Police Department released this image showing what they say are suspects in a shooting at the Waffle House located along Northside Drive NW in Atlanta on June 20, 2025. article

The Brief

    • Atlanta Police are seeking public assistance to identify suspects involved in a shooting at a Waffle House on Northside Drive.
    • Two suspects fled on foot, and a third possibly left in a red Tesla; no injuries were reported, but there was significant property damage.
    • The Aggravated Assault Unit has released suspect photographs, and tips can be submitted anonymously for a potential reward.

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shooting early Friday morning at a Waffle House on Northside Drive.

What we know:

Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. on June 20 to the restaurant at 1099 Northside Drive NW after reports of a dispute involving weapons. According to police, several unidentified individuals opened fire on a man and a woman outside the location. While neither victim was injured, the gunfire caused significant property damage.

Authorities say two suspects fled the scene on foot, while a third left in what may have been a red Tesla.

What we don't know:

The department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is leading the investigation and has released photographs of the suspects in hopes the public can assist.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details and image for this article. 

