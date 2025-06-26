Dalton Police hunt for suspect in $2,500 tool theft at Christian school

article

The Brief The suspect stole $2,500 worth of tools from Christian Heritage School's storage facility, captured on surveillance footage. The suspect avoided identification by keeping his head down and wearing a baseball cap; he used a handcart dolly to remove stolen tools. Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned man in his 20s or early 30s with facial hair, wearing a light blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and a gray baseball cap.



Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance footage stealing approximately $2,500 worth of tools from a storage facility at Christian Heritage School earlier this month.

What we know:

According to the Dalton Police Department, the theft occurred in the early morning hours of June 9. Surveillance video shows the suspect first appeared at the school at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 8. He emerged from the woods behind the school and entered the north parking lot, where construction contractor Smith Built Construction had placed several storage trailers containing tools and equipment.

The suspect was seen using a cell phone flashlight to look into cars before entering a parked school bus, where he stayed for several hours. He left the scene around 6:45 a.m., police said.

He returned around 12:30 a.m. the next day, again approaching from the woods and avoiding direct camera views. Video shows him pulling something over his face as he approached the trailers, then using a handcart dolly to remove a large tote filled with stolen tools.

The stolen items belonged to subcontractor Bock Construction and included three Dewalt impact drills, a Dewalt Sawzall, two Dewalt routers, two 60-amp Flex batteries, two 5-amp Dewalt batteries, two chargers, two Dewalt 360 lasers, two Dewalt sheetrock guns, and a toolbag containing miscellaneous tools.

What we don't know:

Investigators said the man appeared to take measures to avoid being identified, keeping his head down and wearing a baseball cap when near cameras. However, his face was partially visible in several camera angles.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man in his 20s or early 30s with facial hair. On the first night, he wore a light blue T-shirt and blue jeans, along with a gray baseball cap, which he also wore during the second visit.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ben Ridley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-122.