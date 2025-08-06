Dallas man, Acworth woman arrested after juvenile reports abuse

The Brief Brent Trujillo and Jordan Wright arrested in child sex crimes case. Trujillo faces 6 felony counts; Wright charged with obstruction and child exploitation. Both are being held without bond; investigation remains ongoing.



The Acworth Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection with a child sex crimes investigation that began on June 22.

What we know:

Officers were alerted to a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile and responded immediately. The juvenile, age unknown, disclosed details suggesting inappropriate touching, prompting the department's Criminal Investigations Division to take over the case.

Following multiple interviews and the collection of evidence, detectives secured arrest warrants for 31-year-old Brent Trujillo of Dallas, and 30-year-old Jordan Wright of Acworth.

Trujillo is facing three felony counts of child molestation and three felony counts of sexual battery.

Wright is charged with misdemeanor obstruction and multiple felonies, including cruelty to children and three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Both suspects are being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for mug shots for the suspects.

What's next:

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Hardy at 678-695-7600.