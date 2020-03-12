Dallas County declares public health emergency following community-spread case of coronavirus

Dallas County has issued a public health emergency disaster declaration after its first case of community-spread COVID-19 coronavirus.

Health officials announced Friday night that Dallas County has an additional five presumptive positive cases of the virus. One of the new cases did not have any travel history, meaning it was spread within Dallas County.

The county has filed for a public health emergency declaration and community gathering order prohibiting gatherings of more than 500 people.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the ban on public gatherings does not include schools, office towers, theaters, airports or grocery stores as long as more than 500 people are not present at once or within arm’s length of each other.

Health officials say groups larger than 250 people are highly discouraged, but they are not prohibited at this time.

Those with increased risks, such as 60 years or older or pre-existing conditions, should not gather in groups of 10 or more.

The changes will take effect Friday morning at 11 a.m. until March 20 at 11 a.m. Those who do not follow the ordinance will be cited.

The new cases involve a woman in her 70s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and another woman in her 60s. Two of them are in the hospital while the other three are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total cases of the coronavirus in Dallas County up to eight. Currently, there are four cases in Collin County and one case in Tarrant County.

Click here to read Judge Clay Jenkins' full declaration.