Spring is here! Where to grab free ice cream cones and other treats

It is the first day of spring, which means Dairy Queen and Rita's are offering free treats.

The companies announced they were kicking off the season with free ice cream and Italian ice, their usual spring giveaways.

For Rita's, it is also a way to drum up sales for its newest product, Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Ice.

Dairy Queen is hosting a "free cone day" at participating locations nationwide on Tuesday, the first day of the spring equinox .

"Is it really the first day of spring if we don’t have Free Cone Day??," the company posted on X.

Customers can get one free small vanilla soft-serve cone while supplies last.

The company said it's an "iconic DQ springtime tradition."

Similarly, Rita's said on its website that for over 25 years the company has celebrated the first day of spring by giving away free Italian ice.

"It’s a Rita’s Tradition. Just our way of kicking off the season—and spreading a little happiness," the company said.

Guests can get one free 6-oz. Italian ice in the available flavor of their choice at any of the over 550 locations.

