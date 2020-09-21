Dad makes candy chute in preparation for socially distanced Halloween

A Halloween-loving dad in Cincinnati, Ohio, has created a special chute that will allow him to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from a safe distance.

Footage shared by Andrew Beattie on September 16 shows his wife and daughter putting his creation, made from a 6×4 shipping tube, to the test.

According to Beattie, the chute will create a completely “touch-free” trick-or-treat experience.

“There will be a sign at the bottom of the tube showing them where to hold their bags and buckets so the candy can drop right in,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“I, personally, will be wearing a mask and changing gloves frequently, and the candy will be from a factory-sealed bag that I’ll open outside by the candy chute,” he added.