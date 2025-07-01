Dacula teen has life-changing spinal surgery, returns to sports

article

The Brief Dacula teen MJ had spinal fusion surgery for severe scoliosis and returned to playing baseball and football. During recovery, he launched a sports photography business called Eye9 Clix to stay connected to the game. He was honored with Positive Athlete’s "Strong-4-Life" Award for his resilience and creativity.



A young athlete from Dacula whose resilience and creativity turned a major medical setback into a new chapter of opportunity.

What we know:

MJ, a multi-sport athlete, was diagnosed with severe scoliosis after a screening at his middle school. By 2021, the curve in his spine had worsened, and doctors recommended spinal fusion surgery at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. It was a tough decision for his family — the procedure could have jeopardized his athletic future — but they moved forward with the surgery.

The results were life-changing. M.J. gained three inches in height and was finally able to move without pain or hesitation. After completing rehab, he returned to the baseball and football fields — determined and stronger than ever.

During his recovery, MJ found a new way to stay connected to the sports he loved: photography. He picked up a camera and began capturing local athletes in action, launching his own sports photography business, Eye9 Clix. What started as a creative outlet quickly grew into a passion and purpose.

Earlier this year, MJ was honored with Positive Athlete’s "Strong-4-Life" Award for his perseverance and positive spirit — a testament to how he turned adversity into inspiration for others.

Courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta