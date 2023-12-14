'When is you gonna give me some?' | Former Fulton County DA sexual harassment trial continues

Opening statements were presented Thursday in the trial of former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, who faces accusations of sexual harassment and abuse of power by a former county employee, Cathy Carter.

The trial commenced with a jury comprised of eight men and four women listening to statements from Mario Williams, representing the prosecution. Williams argued that Howard, who served as the district attorney for approximately 24 years, should have upheld integrity and public trust. The prosecution alleges that Howard engaged in what they termed "pressure and punishment," claiming that Carter felt compelled to comply.

The defense countered by asserting that, over the 18 years Carter worked under Howard, she had ample opportunities to file complaints but chose not to. They also noted her retirement in 2011, only to return years later, during which time she continued to communicate with Howard.

Former Fulton County DA Paul Howard

During the proceedings, Carter took the stand, alleging multiple instances of sexual relations with Howard in his office. In response, Howard denied engaging in any such activities during his tenure as district attorney.

A main point of focus for both sides appeared to be a recorded phone call between Carter and Howard where the former district attorney could be heard making sexual advances.

"Tell me about what you were saying about giving me some [sic]," Howard could be heard telling Carter over the phone.

In the same recording, Carter could be heard joking and engaging in the conversation.

"Oh, you don't want my [sic], Mr. Howard," Carter responded.

At one point, she told Howard she missed him and was leaving her boyfriend for him.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Cathy Carter in court Dec. 14, 2023.

Carter claims she went along with the conversation in order to keep her job and says once she finally ended the sexual conversation, she was fired.

The defense argued Carter was fired because of two gun-related arrests within a six-month period. The defense claimed chronic tardiness and absences were also the cause for her termination.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday afternoon. The defense called Howard to the stand where he stated Carter never mentioned she was uncomfortable, felt harassed or intimidated, or else he would have stopped immediately.

The jury appeared to pay close attention to Carter while she was on the stand. They kept a close eye on Howard, too.

Carter filed the lawsuit in April 2020.

The case could be in the hands of the jury as early as Friday afternoon.