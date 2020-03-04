DA: DeKalb County man linked to 8 Georgia sexual assault cold cases

Georgia law enforcement has arrested an alleged serial rapist believed to be connected to eight sexual assault cold cases.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the Rockdale County Sheriff Office arrested 58-year-old Wesley Cooley near his home in Conyers on Feb. 24.

Officials believe they have linked Wesley Cooley to eight sexual assault cold cases around the metro Atlanta area.

According to officials, the current charge against Cooley comes from the rape of a woman on April 25, 2017. In that case, police say that Cooley forced a woman to have sex with him in a vacant lot in Tucker.

Cooley had been identified as a suspect in February due to a positive DNA match from a sexual assault kit through the work of the Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force. The task force had been established in 2018 to solve cold case sexual assault crimes.

After connecting Cooley to the 2017 case, investigators say they linked him to seven other sexual assault cases in the metro Atlanta area.

Of the cases, officials say four happened in DeKalb, two happened in Atlanta, and one happened in Conyers. The earliest crime dates back to 1999. The victims are between 15 and 38 years old at the time of the assault.

“A dangerous predator whom we believe has been terrorizing women for at least two decades, is off the street,” said DeKalb County District Attorney Boston. “This is a huge moment for the victims on whose behalf we advocate. We will continue to fight for them; to seek answers, and justice, no matter how long it takes.”

Cooley is currently in the DeKalb County Jail charged with felony rape.

Officials say the suspect also faces a charge of criminal attempt to commit a felony for an alleged attempted sexual assault of a woman in Lithonia in October of 2017.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Cooley, please call the Day League’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 404-377-1428. Counselors are on standby to help and to work with law enforcement.