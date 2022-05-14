Milwaukee mayor sets curfew near Water Street, Deer district

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has issued a limited emergency order for the entertainment district in the city. A curfew is in place for those under the age of 21 near the Deer District and the Water Street bar district starting at 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A citation will be issued for 21 and under for those in the area between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The curfew is restricted to the geographical area from Vel R. Phillips Avenue on the west, N. Broadway on the east, W. McKinley Avenue/E. Knapp Street on the north and State Street on the south.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The individuals who are exempt from this order are "individuals who are going to work, government officials, social service workers, and credentialed members of the press acting in their official capacity," a release from Milwaukee police said.

News conference after violent night in City of Milwaukee

"What happened here in this neighborhood last night will not be tolerated," said Milwaukee Mayor Johnson.

Seventeen people were injured and 10 people were arrested in a shooting that happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday near Water and Juneau.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

"There was just open carrying of firearms with utter disregard for life," Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner said. "A gunfight broke out among two groups of people. What makes people think that they can just have a shootout on a public street?"

Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner

Police say nine firearms were recovered in the shooting that left 17 injured. All victims are between the ages of 15 and 47. They are all expected to survive.

This comes after three people were injured in a shooting near the Deer District around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

"Before someone gets to the point where they have a gun and they're upset and their tempers go off... You have got to think whether those people should have access to a gun in the first place," the mayor said. "Don't come down here. Don't mess it up for everyone else."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Advertisement

This is a developing story.