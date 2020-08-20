Cumming man arrested on child molestation charges

A Cumming man was arrested this week on child molestation charges.

Donnie Jackson, 47, turned himself into the Dawson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office received a complaint in June that Jackson had molested a juvenile. That's when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved.

Investigators determined the incidents had happened in both Dawson and Forsyth Counties.

Jackson has been charged with three counts of child molestation and two counts of aggravated sexual battery plus sexual battery in Dawson County as well as one count of child molestation in Forsyth County.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the GBI at 706-348-4866.