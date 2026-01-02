Fire destroys Mercy Fellowship Church in Forsyth; investigation underway

article

The Brief A pre-dawn fire on Jan. 2, 2026, completely destroyed the Mercy Fellowship Church sanctuary and offices. Fire investigators and specialized dogs are currently searching the rubble to determine if the cause was intentional. The building is a total loss, leaving the future of the congregation and upcoming Sunday services uncertain.



The steeple of Mercy Fellowship Church near the Cumming Fairgrounds has fallen, and the sanctuary has been completely gutted after a fire tore through it during the early morning hours Friday.

What we know:

A Cumming police officer on routine patrol discovered the blaze around 2:30 a.m. at the Mercy Fellowship Church located at 133 Dogwood Street.

TThe Forsyth County Fire Department quickly responded, but not before the fire tore through much of the building, including the sanctuary, classrooms, and offices. The building is considered a total loss.

Fire investigators spent Friday combing through the rubble and using a specially trained dog to find the cause.

No one was hurt.

Mercy Fellowship Church is pictured following a total-loss structure fire at 133 Dogwood St. in Cumming, Ga., on Jan. 2, 2026. (Forsyth County Fire Department)

What they're saying:

Multiple Facebook posts about the fire showed churchgoers expressing their grief over the loss of the building, which stood as a pillar in the community. Many shared stories about weddings, christenings, anniversaries, and growing up in the church’s hallowed halls.

What we don't know:

While the initial fire has been extinguished, several questions remain regarding the future of the congregation and the origin of the blaze.

Investigators have not yet determined if the fire was accidental or intentional, and they are currently reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses on Dogwood Street.

Church leaders have not yet announced where Sunday services will be held or if there is an active fund established for rebuilding efforts.

Additionally, the Forsyth County Fire Department has not released a timeline for when the official cause of the fire will be made public.