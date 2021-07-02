Cumming author cooks up book about family and food

Fans of the FOX hit "Masterchef Junior" will find a lot to love in local author Chris Negron’s new book, ​"The Last Super Chef."

"I call it Willy Wonka meets Gordon Ramsey; that’s the shortest elevator pitch I can give it," laughs the Forsyth County author.

Out on July 6 from HarperCollins Children’s Books, "The Last Super Chef" focuses on a culinary whiz kid and the opportunity of a lifetime.

"It’s about Curtis Pith, who is an 11-year-old who’s obsessed with this show, ‘Super Chef,’ which is very much like any of the shows you see nowadays …‘Top Chef’ and ‘Master Chef’ and all those kinds of shows," explains Negron. "And he also has a secret, because the Super Chef is his father…and so, when the Super Chef announces a kids-only competition, Curtis has to join."

"The Last Super Chef" is Negron’s second book aimed at middle-grade readers; the first, "Dan Unmasked," won rave reviews last year.

But the North Georgia writer’s latest release is especially personal, featuring a storyline inspired by a recent chapter in his own life.

"Some few years ago I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease," Negron says. "So, I really wanted to put it into a story in a way that gave people some perspective…and I’ve even had some reviews that used that particular word. And when I saw those kinds of reviews, I said, ‘Okay, maybe I did what I set out to do.’"

Chris Negron will celebrate the release of "The Last Super Chef" with a virtual book launch party hosted by FoxTale Book Shoppe in Woodstock at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6; the event will feature Negron in conversation with Ivy Knight. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP here. Signed copies of "The Last Super Chef" may also be ordered online or by visiting FoxTale Book Shoppe in Woodstock.

