Culinary team scores major win at every Falcons home game

It’s easily one of the hardest working teams inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, using creativity, efficiency, talent, and sheer willpower to bring home a constant parade of wins. What team are we talking about? The culinary team, of course.

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team spent a morning behind the scenes at the stadium, hanging out with Executive Chef Matt Cooper and getting a look (and taste!) at what it takes to feed thousands and thousands of hungry Falcons fans this time of year.

Known as @stadiumchef on Instagram, Cooper gives followers regular previews of what’s cooking in the stadium kitchen and just how hard his team works to serve up a winning menu. A recent IG post gives the numbers: 250 cooks to open the stadium, and food served at more than 50 concession stands, 200 executive suites, eight clubs and restaurants, and more than two dozen catering locations.

This season, the stadium’s chefs have been having a little fun among themselves, hosting internal competitions to create a specialty menu item; the winner each week gets their item served up to fans during the game, and it’s available for a limited time only.

With the Falcons taking on the Panthers this Sunday — Halloween! — the chefs are competing again, and guess who they asked to judge this week’s creations? Click the video player to check out what specialty item will be available to fans this Sunday!

