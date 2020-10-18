Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
7
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:43 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 10:45 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:04 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 11:15 PM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Cruise ship rescues 24 people from sinking boat off Florida coast

By Associated Press staff
Published 
Florida
Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Carnival Cruise Line ship rescued two dozen people, including two children, from a sinking boat 37 miles off the coast of Palm Beach. 

The cruise line said Saturday that the passengers were taken on board the Carnival Sensation when the smaller boat started taking on water. It was not immediately clear why the smaller boat came under distress.

The passengers were given life jackets, food, water and blankets. 

RELATED Coast Guard rescues 6 from capsized boat near Sunshine Skyway

According to Carnival Cruise Line, the ship was in International waters when it came upon the struggling boat, whose passengers were of various nationalities.

The passengers were evaluated and quarantined from the crew.

RELATED Cruise ships being dismantled and scrapped for parts, photos show

Carnival Cruise Lines aren't yet in service and had no guests on board when it came to the smaller boat's aid.

The passengers were later transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard.
 

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter