Georgia Board of Education to debate limits on critical race theory

Georgia's Board of Education plans to consider a resolution that would limit discussions of race in the classroom.

Thursday afternoon, state education officials plan to host a special session to consider a resolution proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp on limiting how critical race theory is taught in schools.

The resolution says in part that the board believes "no state education agency, school district, or school shall teach, or instruct" concepts regarding race in the classroom that make "an individual feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex."

The special session comes as the debate over the theory heats up in many Georgia school districts.

At a Cherokee County School Board meeting in May, a decision that teachers would not be allowed to discuss the theory in the classroom elicited thunderous applause from those in the audience, predominantly white, who oppose teaching the theory.

Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale later vowed that it would not be talked about in the classroom so long as it’s not part of "Georgia’s standards."

"As long as I am Superintendent, I will commit to keeping any theory or curriculum, which is not part of Georgia's standards, out of every Cobb County classroom," Ragsdale said.

Supporters of the theory, however, say it's important that the concept is taught in the classroom.

"Critical race theory says that as we examine structures in society, we must examine the history of racism within society," said Dr. Cynthia Neal Spence, director of the Social Justice Fellows Program at Spelman College. "As we examine the history of racism in our society, we know that its tentacles have gone beyond just behaviors of individuals."

In his letter to the board of education in May, Kemp urged the board to take steps to keep the theory out of the classroom, calling it "divisive and anti-American."

Others, like Dr. Ben Williams of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Cobb County, disagree with the governor's assessment.

"To try to produce graduates who in fact have an isolated view of what the world order is like, to me is criminal," Williams said.

Nationally, at least six Republican-controlled state legislatures have proposed or implemented restrictions on how teachers talk about racial inequality in the classroom. Legislators in Georgia have vowed to introduce similar legislation.

The state board will hold its meeting virtually at 1 p.m. You can view it online here.

